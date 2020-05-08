      Breaking News
Browns 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Kenny Roda
May 7, 2020 @ 8:00pm
A general view of the painted Cleveland Browns end zone during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Pittsburgh won 21-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Week Date Opponent Time TV
1 Sept. 13 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sept. 17 (Thurs.) Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. NFLN
3 Sept. 27 Washington Redskins 1 p.m. FOX
4 Oct. 4 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX
5 Oct. 11 Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
8 Nov. 1 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. FOX
9 BYE
10 Nov. 15 Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX
11 Nov. 22 Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
12 Nov. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 14 (Mon.) Baltimore Ravens 8:15 p.m. ESPN
15 Dec. 20 at NY Giants 1 p.m. CBS
16 Dec. 26/27 at NY Jets TBD TBD
17 Jan. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
