Browns 2020 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 17 (Thurs.)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 p.m.
|NFLN
|3
|Sept. 27
|Washington Redskins
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 4
|at Dallas Cowboys
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 11
|Indianapolis Colts
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 18
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 25
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|
|BYE
|
|
|10
|Nov. 15
|Houston Texans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 29
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 6
|at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 14 (Mon.)
|Baltimore Ravens
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|15
|Dec. 20
|at NY Giants
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 26/27
|at NY Jets
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS