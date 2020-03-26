Browns Add Depth At O-Line and D-Line
The Cleveland Browns logo is displayed on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
The Browns added some size to their defensive line with the signing of DT Andrew Billings.
Cleveland also signed C Evan Brown, who spent last season with the Giants and Dolphins.
Billings, a former fourth-round pick out of Baylor, comes to Cleveland after four seasons with the Bengals. The 6-foot-1, 328-pound defensive tackle has been a regular fixture in the middle of Cincinnati’s defensive line for the past two seasons, registering 30 starts and appearing in all 32 games.
After missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury, Billings emerged as a valuable depth player on the Bengals’ defensive line in 2017 before taking over as a full-time starter in 2018. A big run-stuffer, Billings registered 32 and 35 tackles, respectively, over the past two seasons.
Billings joins a Browns defensive tackle group that includes veteran Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi, both of whom have been regular starters in the NFL for multiple seasons.
Brown is in his third NFL season out of SMU. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Brown has appeared in four career games. He spent his entire rookie year with the Giants and appeared in one game in 2019 in addition to spending time on New York’s practice squad. He was signed to the Dolphins’ active roster and appeared in three games.