Browns Add LB And WR On Day Two Of The NFL Draft

Kenny Roda
Apr 30, 2021 @ 11:51pm
A general view of the painted Cleveland Browns end zone during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Pittsburgh won 21-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)
On day two of the NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns made only two selections after trading a fourth round pick to move up in the second round.

Here are their selections:

2nd Round – Pick 52 – LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – Notre Dame

(A hybrid linebacker-safety)

3rd Round – Pick 91 – WR – Anthony Schwartz – Auburn

(Fastest player in the draft – 4.25)

