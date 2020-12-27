Browns add more to Covid List late Saturday
Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jarvis Landry (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Cleveland Browns had already placed linebacker B.J Goodson on the reserve/Covid-19 list and were later dealt more bad news as starting receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins as well as key backups Donovan Peoples-Jones and Khadarel Hodge were all placed on the list after being identified as high-risk close contacts of a positive test.
Cleveland’s flight to New Jersey was delayed by more than four hours as the team conducted contact tracing. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Browns had only one active receiver left, Marvin Hall and had to call up both Derrick Willies and rookie Ja’Marcus Bradley off the practice squad before a scheduled departure of 7 p.m. ET. None of the three has posted a reception with Cleveland this season.