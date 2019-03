Houston Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (74) before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Cleveland Browns have signed unrestricted free agent OL Kendall Lamm.

Lamm is 6-5, 310 pounds and entering his fifth NFL season out of Appalachian State.

Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Lamm has started 24 of his 55 career games.

He started 13 games at right tackles for the Texans in 2018.

Lamm is a native of Charlotte, N.C.