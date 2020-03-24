Browns Add Speedy Kick Returner
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
The Browns on Tuesday added some speed and quickness to their return game with the signing of WR JoJo Natson.
Natson, who began his college career at Utah State before transferring to Akron, comes to Cleveland after two seasons as the top return man for the Rams. In a career that’s spanned three seasons and included a year with the Jets, Natson has returned 61 career punts for 467 yards for a 7.7 average and 35 kickoffs for 722 yards with a 20.6 average.
Natson set a career high with an average of 22.2 yards per kickoff return, while adding 7.7 yards per punt return this past season with the Rams. His career long punt return came in 2018, when he ran one back for 60 yards, and his longest on a kick came in 2017, when he took one 32 yards.
The Browns have made it clear they’re looking to improve in their return game after ranking 16th in punt return average and 20th on kickoffs in 2019. Natson’s averages in both areas were higher than Cleveland’s last season.
The Browns also signed CB Donovan Olumba, who spent last season with the Cowboys.
Olumba is officially in his first NFL season out of Portland State. Originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Olumba has spent most of the past two seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad.