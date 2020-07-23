Browns Stefanski Adds To Coaching Staff

(official Browns release)
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
Kevin Stefanski added a familiar face to his staff Thursday with the hiring of Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.
Rogers, who last served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at William & Mary, was the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10. Those were Stefanski’s first five of 14 seasons with the Vikings before he became the Browns’ head coach.
“It’s great to add someone with Kevin’s expertise to the staff,” Stefanski said. “He has seen so many offenses on every level of football and the knowledge he brings will be invaluable at every position. I remember being a young coach in this league and having the opportunity to pick Kevin’s brain on so many coaching topics. He truly was a great mentor and it’s so important to have that element on your coaching staff. Kevin is going to be a great resource for all of our players and coaches.”
Rogers has been coaching since 1974, and the bulk of his experience is at the collegiate level. Before he joined the Vikings in 2006, Rogers spent eight seasons at Navy (1983-90), eight at Syracuse (1991-98), three years at Notre Dame (1999-2001) and four at Virginia Tech (2002-05).
In his five seasons with the Vikings, Rogers worked with a handful of quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Brett Favre in 2009-10. Favre, at the age of 40, rejuvenated his career in 2009 by leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship while throwing for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Rogers left Minnesota in 2011 to become offensive coordinator at Boston College. He also had a one-year stint at Temple before spending four years (2013-16) at William & Mary.
Kevin Rogers’ Coaching Background:
1974-76 Bayside High School (Va.), assistant coach
1977-78 Ohio State University, graduate assistant
1979 Mainland High School (Fla.), head coach
1980-82 The College of William & Mary, running backs coach
1983 Navy, tight ends/offensive tackles coach
1984-85 Navy, tight ends/wide receivers coach
1986 Navy, defensive backs coach
1987-88 Navy, running backs coach
1989-90 Navy, quarterbacks coach
1991-94 Syracuse University, quarterbacks coach
1995-96 Syracuse University, assistant head coach/quarterbacks/recruiting coordinator
1997 Syracuse University, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/recruiting coordinator
1998 Syracuse University, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
1999-2001 Notre Dame University, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
2002-05 Virginia Tech University, quarterbacks coach
2006-10 Minnesota Vikings, quarterbacks coach
2011 Boston College, offensive coordinator
2012 Temple University, associate head coach/quarterback coach
2013-16 The College of William & Mary, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
2020- Cleveland Browns, senior offensive assistant