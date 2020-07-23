      Breaking News
DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

Browns Stefanski Adds To Coaching Staff

Brian Novak
Jul 23, 2020 @ 2:18pm

(official Browns release)

By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski added a familiar face to his staff Thursday with the hiring of Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.

Rogers, who last served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at William & Mary, was the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10. Those were Stefanski’s first five of 14 seasons with the Vikings before he became the Browns’ head coach.

It’s great to add someone with Kevin’s expertise to the staff,” Stefanski said. “He has seen so many offenses on every level of football and the knowledge he brings will be invaluable at every position. I remember being a young coach in this league and having the opportunity to pick Kevin’s brain on so many coaching topics. He truly was a great mentor and it’s so important to have that element on your coaching staff. Kevin is going to be a great resource for all of our players and coaches.”

Rogers has been coaching since 1974, and the bulk of his experience is at the collegiate level. Before he joined the Vikings in 2006, Rogers spent eight seasons at Navy (1983-90), eight at Syracuse (1991-98), three years at Notre Dame (1999-2001) and four at Virginia Tech (2002-05).

In his five seasons with the Vikings, Rogers worked with a handful of quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Brett Favre in 2009-10. Favre, at the age of 40, rejuvenated his career in 2009 by leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship while throwing for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Rogers left Minnesota in 2011 to become offensive coordinator at Boston College. He also had a one-year stint at Temple before spending four years (2013-16) at William & Mary.

Kevin Rogers’ Coaching Background:

1974-76           Bayside High School (Va.), assistant coach

1977-78           Ohio State University, graduate assistant

1979                Mainland High School (Fla.), head coach

1980-82           The College of William & Mary, running backs coach

1983                Navy, tight ends/offensive tackles coach

1984-85           Navy, tight ends/wide receivers coach

1986                Navy, defensive backs coach

1987-88           Navy, running backs coach

1989-90           Navy, quarterbacks coach

1991-94           Syracuse University, quarterbacks coach

1995-96           Syracuse University, assistant head coach/quarterbacks/recruiting coordinator

1997                Syracuse University, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/recruiting coordinator

1998                Syracuse University, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

1999-2001       Notre Dame University, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

2002-05           Virginia Tech University, quarterbacks coach

2006-10           Minnesota Vikings, quarterbacks coach

2011                Boston College, offensive coordinator

2012                Temple University, associate head coach/quarterback coach

2013-16           The College of William & Mary, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

2020-               Cleveland Browns, senior offensive assistant

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire