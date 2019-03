Browns and Giants Agree to Trade

According to multiple reports, including Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have agreed to a trade to acquire Pro Bowl outside linebacker Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants. ¬†Cleveland will send right guard Kevin Zeitler to New York.

The Giants will also send a fourth-round 2019 draft pick (132nd overall) to the Browns for a fifth-round pick (155th overall).

Vernon led New York last season with seven sacs and 21 quarterback hits in 11 games. ¬†The 28 year old’s numbers were more than twice as many quarterback hits as any other player on the Giants.