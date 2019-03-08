Browns and Giants Agree to Trade

According to multiple reports, including Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have agreed to a trade to acquire Pro Bowl outside linebacker Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants. Cleveland will send right guard Kevin Zeitler to New York.

The Giants will also send a fourth-round 2019 draft pick (132nd overall) to the Browns for a fifth-round pick (155th overall).

Vernon led New York last season with seven sacs and 21 quarterback hits in 11 games. The 28 year old’s numbers were more than twice as many quarterback hits as any other player on the Giants.