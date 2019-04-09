Browns Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The NFL on Tuesday released its 2019 preseason schedule, and it includes good news for those wearing brown and orange.

Week 1 (August 8-12): vs. WASHINGTON

Week 2 (August 15-19): at Indianapolis

Week 3 (August 22-26): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (August 29-September 31): vs. DETROIT

Specific times and dates will be announced by the Browns in the coming weeks. The NFL is expected to release the regular-season schedule later this month as well.

None of the Browns’ preseason opponents will appear on their regular season schedule.

The Browns will travel to Indianapolis for joint practices ahead of their Week 2 meeting with the Colts.

The Browns finished 3-1 in 2018’s preseason before posting a 7-8-1 record in the regular season.

Jim Donovan and Doug Dieken will serve as the radio broadcast team on Browns preseason games and also call their 21st consecutive regular season together. All preseason games will air on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.