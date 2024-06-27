Browns Announce Training Camp Dates For Fans

(official Browns release)

2024 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Offers Six Free Open Practices, Kicking off August 4 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Browns season ticket members granted exclusive 24-hour window (July 17) to secure tickets

ahead of public availability on July 18

BEREA, Ohio – The 2024 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will host six free open practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for fans. The first open session will be available to the public at approximately 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 4, and final on Wednesday, August 21. Gates are set to open one hour beforehand.

“We look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Browns fans at this year’s training camp as we ramp up the anticipation for the 2024 season,” said Haslam Sports Group Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. “Though Browns training camp will be in a limited capacity this year due to our current Berea expansion project, we remain fan first and are thrilled to welcome our passionate fanbase at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for six open practices.”

The Browns will continue to reinforce their dedication to providing Browns Season Ticket Members and fans with an incredible experience during training camp. Complementing fan-favorite engagements from past years – the Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale; the 40-yard dash, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage; Browns Pro Shop with training-camp exclusive items, featuring the new white facemask; Aramark food and beverage snack shack; and more. The Browns have upgraded several elements unique to 2024 training camp, including interactive attractions and various food trucks encompassing the area—showcasing and supporting Northeast Ohio businesses.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns Season Ticket Members will have an advanced 24-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, starting on Wednesday, July 17.

To enhance the fan experience, training camp will feature theme days for each respective open practice, highlighting local groups, organizations, and fans providing fun and specialized activities for the whole family. Scheduled themes include:

Youth Football – Sunday, August 4

– Sunday, August 4 Stay in the Game! Attendance Network – Tuesday, August 6

– Tuesday, August 6 Browns Backers Presidents – Thursday, August 8

– Thursday, August 8 Rainbow Day presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s – Monday, August 12

– Monday, August 12 Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 20

– Tuesday, August 20 Social Justice/#BeTheSolution – Wednesday, August 21

Each account can register up to four tickets to an individual session. Similar to past training camps and home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, printed tickets will not be available this year.

Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling content throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

[email protected] ) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp. Launched in 2019, the “Bring the Dawgs Out” initiative targets youth football teams onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice. Local youth and high school football teams should contact the Browns Youth Football department () for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp. Launched in 2019, the “Bring the Dawgs Out” initiative targets youth football teams onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.

NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags. During the 2024 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visitfor specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.

Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team’s practice to move indoors. Through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms, the team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible if a session will be hosted indoors.

2024 Browns training camp open practice schedule :

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Sunday, Aug. 4 2 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 12 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 6 4:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 20 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 8 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 21 1 p.m. ET

**Open practices held at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Gates open one hour prior to practice.

-Team will start training camp at The Greenbrier July 25-Aug 2

**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved indoors will be closed to the public due to space limitations.

2024 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS

: The team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visit for information on permitted/prohibited bags. Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted. Fans will be able to sit in the bleachers overlooking the practice fields on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wheelchair/ADA seating will also be available.

Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind, unless specific to medical needs, cannot be brought into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus , including but not limited to coolers, ice chests or thermal containers. Clear and unopened plastic water bottles ( no larger than 20 ounces ) are allowed.

Weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers and inflatable items are not permitted onsite.

Smoking is prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited ( personal lenses may not exceed four inches ). Please note camera bags are also subject to the NFL Clear Bag policy.

). Please note camera bags are also subject to the NFL Clear Bag policy. Strollers are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*All items are subject to examination and may ultimately be prohibited onsite by the Browns to ensure an enjoyable experience for all personnel at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Rules are also subject to change at the team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.