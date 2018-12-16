Browns Beat Broncos, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and Jabrill Peppers came up with his biggest play as a member of the Cleveland Browns sacking Broncos quarterback Case Keenum on fourth down in the final seconds to preserve a 17-16 win for the Browns in the mile high city. Peppers also had a big interception in the first half for Gregg Williams defense.

Mayfield finished the game 18 of 31 for 188 yards and touchdown throws to Breshad Perriman and Antonio Callaway.

Fellow rookie running back Nick Chubb ran for 100 yards on 20 carries.

With the victory the Browns improved to 6-7-1 and kept their playoff hopes alive both in the AFC North division and in the AFC wildcard with two games remaining.

In order to win the division the Browns must win their final two regular season games and have the Steelers lose their last three games and have the Ravens lose twice in the final three weeks. The wild card scenario is more complicated, but a possibility.

Next Sunday the Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals at First Energy Stadium and then they close out the regular season at Baltimore against the Ravens on December 30th which could be for the AFC North title and a playoff berth.