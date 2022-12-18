Browns Beat Ravens

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 and Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate their touchdown pass and catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson connected on a 3 yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter for the game’s only touchdown and that proved to be the difference in the Browns 13-3 win over the Ravens in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Watson, making his first home start and third start overall for the Browns, finished 18-28-161 yards, that td pass and zero turnovers.

Nick Chubb added 99 yards rushing to help provide just enough offense in the win.

While giving up 198 yards rushing, the Browns defense kept Baltimore out of the end zone by forcing 2 turnovers, 1 of them an interception by Denzel Ward in the red zone. Ravens kicker Matt Stover also missed a field goal and had one blocked.

Myles Garrett also added 1.5 sacks of Ravens back-up quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played for the injured Lamar Jackson.

With the victory, Cleveland improved to (6-8) on the year.

The Ravens record fell to (9–5).

Next up for Kevin Stefanski squad, an afternoon home game on Christmas Eve against the New Orleans Saints.