Browns Beat Steelers, Game Ends in Ugly Brawl
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland Browns 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night was truly a game of two tales. The first part took place over the first hour, fifty nine minutes and fifty two seconds.
During that long period of time, the Browns (4-6) were dominant. The defense looked the best it had all season, forcing Steelers (5-5) first year starting quarterback Mason Rudolph to throw a career high four interceptions and holding the Pittsburgh offense to just one score.
Offensively Cleveland still had many flaws but made enough plays to win the game. Baker Mayfield protected the football against a Steelers defense that has a knack for taking it away. He ended the night completing 17 of 32 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a one yard score.
Overall, it was a solid victory for a team that was in desperate need of one. However, that was not the only story to come out of their Thursday night football victory.
The second part took place in the final eight seconds of the game.
During that short period of time, the game became memorable for a completely different reason. After throwing a pass downfield in the final moments of a contest that had been all but decided, the cameras were not on the player with the ball or even on defenders running toward the play.
All eyes were in the backfield.
That is where a fight between Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had broken out. The Steelers and Browns rivalry is no stranger to physical altercations. However, in those final eight seconds, Garrett went on to do something that will forever be attached to the rivalry and his personal legacy as a player.
After sparing with Rudolph on the ground and having to fight off the second year quarterback from ripping off his helmet, Garrett rose to his feet and successfully removed Rudolph’s helmet. As the pair were broken up by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Garrett got one final shot in.
It was not with his fists, but with Rudolph’s helmet. It hit him square in the face.
What followed was an all out brawl. Players from both teams pushed, shoved and threw punches. The scuffle was eventually broken up. No one was reported to have anything more than bumps, scratches or bruises. Yet, when the clock hit zero, the Browns once proud win now had a black eye.
Many members of the Browns organization offered their thought’s on Garrett’s actions after the game.
“Of course that is not who we want to be at the end of the game,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said in the post game press conference. “That is not who Myles wants to be. That is not who we are going to be.”
The Browns high profile quarterback took a much stronger stance.
“It’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said to Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews just moments after his team’s win. “I don’t care rivalry or not, we can’t do that.”
As for Garrett himself, he was not shy when the cameras appeared in front of his locker.