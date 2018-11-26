Browns Bomb Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baker Mayfield threw 4 touchdown passes to lead the Browns to an impressive 35-20 victory over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The win snapped the Browns 25 game road losing streak as Gregg Williams team won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Mayfield finished 19 of 26 for 258 yards and those 4 scores to 4 different receivers. He now has thrown for 2,242 yards on the season with 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions.

Running back Nick Chubb scored twice versus the Cats from Cincy, 1 on the ground and 1 in the air as former Browns head coach Hue Jackson, now an assistant with the Bengals, made no impact coaching the defense against the Browns.

With the victory, Cleveland improved to 4-6-1 this season. The Bengals dropped their 3rd straight game to fall to 5-6.

Next up for the Browns, another road game in Houston against the Texans Sunday at 1pm.