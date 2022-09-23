Browns Bounce Back, Beat Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes ahead of Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Putting that embarrassing loss to the Jets in the rearview mirror, the Browns bounced back on National TV Thursday night in Cleveland and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17.

A strong second half by the defense proved to be the difference as Cleveland outscored Pittsburgh 16 to 3 to pick up their 2nd win of the season, improving to (2-1) on the year and remaining in first place in the AFC North regardless of what happens with the rest of the teams in the AFC North this weekend.

Nick Chubb led the way on offense rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Browns rushed for 171 yards.

Jacoby Brissett had a solid game at quarterback, completing 21 of 31 passes for 220 yards, 2 td’s and no interceptions.

For the second straight game wide receiver Amari Cooper cracked the century mark, hauling in 7 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end David Njoku was also a big part of the passing game catching 9 balls for 89 yards and a td.

Cornerback Denzel Ward notched the Browns other touchdown on a scoop and score on the game’s final play.

The Browns will have 10 days off before they play their next game, Sunday, October 2nd in Atlanta.

Cleveland native Mitch Trubisky started at QB for Pittsburgh, throwing for 207 yards and no touchdowns, but he did rush for a score.

With the loss, the Steelers fall to (1-2) on the year.