Browns Bring Back Kicker Cade York

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 3-25-24

Browns sign S Rodney McLeod and K Cade York

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Re-signed

S Rodney McLeod (unrestricted free agent)

K Cade York

McLeod is entering his 13th NFL season out of Virginia. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, McLeod has appeared in 166 career games with 143 starts with the Rams (2012-15), Eagles (2017-21), Colts (2022) and the Browns (2023). Last season, he appeared in 10 games with five starts and helped the Browns lead the NFL in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

York was initially a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2022 out of LSU. He set Browns rookie records for points (107) and PATs (35), while finishing second for field goals made (24). Last season, he spent time on the Giants’ active roster but did not appear in a game. He also spent time on the Giants’ and Titans’ practice squads in 2023.