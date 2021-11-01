Browns Can’t Close Again, Lose To Steelers
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
For the third time this season the Browns blew a fourth quarter lead and also failed with two late comeback drives and lost this time to the Steelers in Cleveland, 15-10.
Jarvis Landry’s fumble at the Pittsburgh 21 with 6 minutes to go in the game was the devastating blow in the Browns fourth loss of the year.
The Browns also blew 4th quarter leads in the losses to the Chiefs and Chargers this year.
D’Ernest Johnson scored Cleveland’s only touchdown of the game.
Rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth reached the end zone in the victory for the (4-3) Steelers.
Cleveland is now (4-4) through the first 8 games and all alone in last place in the AFC North.
Next up for the Browns, a road game against the (5-3) Bengals in Cincinnati next Sunday at 1pm.