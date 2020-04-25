Browns Continue to Beef Up Defense, Select Elliott and Phillips in Third Round
Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland Browns stuck to a defensive theme on Friday evening, taking defensive lineman Jordan Elliot (Missouri) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (LSU) in the third round.
Elliot was selected with the 88th pick. Draft experts have given good reviews on Elliot’s hands at the line of scrimmage and overall motor to never give up on a play. The former Missouri Tiger will look to provide a much needed push up front.
Phillips was selected with the 97th pick. Draft experts label Phillips as a “reliable tackler, even in space” and rave about his linear movement. Phillips remains teammates with Grant Delpit, where the defensive duo helped lead the LSU Tigers to a 2019 national championship.
The Browns have selected a player from a South Eastern Conference (SEC) school with each of their four picks. Their next pick will be in the fourth round a 115 overall.