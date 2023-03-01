Browns could look to bolster Safety via free agency

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Safeties Jessie Bates III, Bengals Jimmie Ward, 49ers Ryan Neal, Seahawks Vonn Bell, Bengals Juan Thornhill, Chiefs Taylor Rapp, Rams Jabrill Peppers, Patriots Jordan Poyer, Bills Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Eagles Rodney McLeod, Saints Devin McCourty, Patriots Adrian Amos, Packers Julian Love, Giants Duron Harmon, Raiders Geno Stone, Ravens Terrell Edmunds, Steelers Deshon Elliott, Lions Andrew Adams, Titans Donovan Wilson, Cowboys Logan Ryan, Buccaneers