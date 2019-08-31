Browns Trim Roster To 53

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, right, speaks while new NFL football head coach Freddie Kitchens listens during a news conference, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
(official Browns release)
Browns reduce roster to 53
BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions. The Browns active roster is currently at 53 players.
Trade 1:
Browns receive:
WR Taywan Taylor
Titans receive:
2020 Undisclosed draft pick
Taylor is 5-11, 205 pounds and entering his third NFL season out of Western Kentucky. Originally a third-round pick by Tennessee, Taylor has appeared in 29 games with nine starts. He has 53 career receptions for 697 yards with two touchdowns. Last year, he registered 37 receptions for 466 yards and one touchdown in 13 contests. He is a native of Louisville, Ky.
Trade 2:
Browns receive:
G Justin McCray
2020 Undisclosed draft pick
Packers receive:
2020 Undisclosed draft pick
McCray is 6-3, 315 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Central Florida. Originally signed Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he has appeared in 25 regular season games with 13 starts. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with five starts for the Packers. McCray is a native of Miami, Fla.
Contract Terminated:
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
P Britton Colquitt
DT Carl Davis
T Bryan Witzmann
Waived:
WR Dorian Baker
DT Brandin Bryant
TE Stephen Carlson
TE Seth DeValve
T Brian Fineanganofo
RB Trayone Gray
LB Willie Harvey
S J.T. Hassell
WR Ishmael Hyman
CB Robert Jackson
K Greg Joseph
CB Donnie Lewis Jr.
S Montrel Meander
WR Braxton Miller
RB A.J. Ouellette
DE Jarrell Owens
CB Lenzy Pipkins
DT Brian Price
DE Wyatt Ray
S Tigie Sankoh
T Brad Seaton
WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi
LB Anthony Stubbs
T Travis Vornkahl
LB Dedrick Young II
WR Derrick Willies
G Willie Wright
DE Anthony Zettel
Waived/Injured:
G Kyle Kalis (concussion)
FB Joe Kerridge (concussion)
Reserve/Injured:
CB Phillip Gaines (concussion)
Reserve/Suspended:
WR Antonio Callaway
RB Kareem Hunt
TE Rico Gathers