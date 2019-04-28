Browns Draft 7 Players
By Kenny Roda
|
Apr 28, 2019 @ 4:18 PM
Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Cleveland Browns added 7 new players to their roster in the 2019 NFL Draft.

General Manager, John Dorsey and his front office started the three day draft with eight selections, wheeled and dealed a little bit over the weekend and came away with 5 new defensive players, 1 on offense and 1 on special teams.

Here is the list of the Browns draft picks, round by round:

1st round (17th pick) Traded to the New York Giants for WR- Odell Beckham Jr.
2nd round (46th pick) CB- GEEDY WILLIAMS, LSU
3rd round (80th pick) OLB- SIONE TAKITAKI, BYU
4th round (119th pick) S- SHELDRICK REDWINE, Miami
5th round (155th pick) ILB- MACK WILSON,Alabama
5th round (170th pick) K- AUSTIN SEIBERT, Oklahoma
6th round (189th pick) OT- DREW FORBES, Southeast Missouri State
7th round (221st pick) CB- DONNIE LEWIS JR., Tulane

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Volunteers Play Big Role In HOF Marathon Wyatt Wins Wet Hall Of Fame Marathon Browns Grab BYU LB Takitaki Dorsey, Browns Get Greedy Ohio Closing In On 300 Craft Breweries Governor: Distracted Driving Taking Great Toll On Ohio