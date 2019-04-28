Browns Draft 7 Players

The Cleveland Browns added 7 new players to their roster in the 2019 NFL Draft.
General Manager, John Dorsey and his front office started the three day draft with eight selections, wheeled and dealed a little bit over the weekend and came away with 5 new defensive players, 1 on offense and 1 on special teams.
Here is the list of the Browns draft picks, round by round:
1st round (17th pick) Traded to the New York Giants for WR- Odell Beckham Jr.
2nd round (46th pick) CB- GEEDY WILLIAMS, LSU
3rd round (80th pick) OLB- SIONE TAKITAKI, BYU
4th round (119th pick) S- SHELDRICK REDWINE, Miami
5th round (155th pick) ILB- MACK WILSON,Alabama
5th round (170th pick) K- AUSTIN SEIBERT, Oklahoma
6th round (189th pick) OT- DREW FORBES, Southeast Missouri State
7th round (221st pick) CB- DONNIE LEWIS JR., Tulane