Browns Draft Ohio State And Michigan Players In Rounds 2 And 3
April 27, 2024 12:47AM EDT
After not having a 1st round pick on Thursday night in the NFL draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns made their first selections of the draft on Friday night in rounds 2 and 3.
In the 2nd round with the 54th overall pick Cleveland selected Ohio State defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr.
The Browns then followed that up in round 3 by selecting Michigan offensive lineman, Zak Zinter at pick number 85.
In rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, the Browns currently own 4 selections.
They do not have a 4th round pick, but they do have 1 pick in each of the 5th and 6th rounds, and then 2 selections in the 7th round.
