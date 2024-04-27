Browns Draft Ohio State And Michigan Players In Rounds 2 And 3

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, right, poses for a photo with head coach Kevin Stefanski after speaking during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. Berry returned to the team after a one-year stint in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office. Berry was the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-18. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

After not having a 1st round pick on Thursday night in the NFL draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns made their first selections of the draft on Friday night in rounds 2 and 3.

In the 2nd round with the 54th overall pick Cleveland selected Ohio State defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr.

The Browns then followed that up in round 3 by selecting Michigan offensive lineman, Zak Zinter at pick number 85.

In rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, the Browns currently own 4 selections.

They do not have a 4th round pick, but they do have 1 pick in each of the 5th and 6th rounds, and then 2 selections in the 7th round.