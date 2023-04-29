Browns Draft WR And DT In 3rd Round Of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 27: Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick from the podium in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Without a draft pick in the first 2 rounds, the Browns waited patiently and made their first choice in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected wide receiver CEDRIC TILLMAN out of Tennessee in the 3rd round with pick #74.

Cleveland then added defensive tackle SIAKI IKA from Baylor with the #98 overall pick in the 3rd round.

Tillman is 6’3 and 213 pounds and had a late 2nd round pre-draft grade.

Ika is 6’3 and 335 pounds and had a late 3rd/early 4th round pre-draft grade.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft begins at 12pm eastern Saturday with players being selected in rounds 4 through 7.

Currently the Browns have (2) 4th round picks, (2) 5th round picks, (1) 6th round pick and (1) 7th round pick.