Browns Draft WR And DT In 3rd Round Of NFL Draft
April 28, 2023 11:14PM EDT
Without a draft pick in the first 2 rounds, the Browns waited patiently and made their first choice in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected wide receiver CEDRIC TILLMAN out of Tennessee in the 3rd round with pick #74.
Cleveland then added defensive tackle SIAKI IKA from Baylor with the #98 overall pick in the 3rd round.
Tillman is 6’3 and 213 pounds and had a late 2nd round pre-draft grade.
Ika is 6’3 and 335 pounds and had a late 3rd/early 4th round pre-draft grade.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft begins at 12pm eastern Saturday with players being selected in rounds 4 through 7.
Currently the Browns have (2) 4th round picks, (2) 5th round picks, (1) 6th round pick and (1) 7th round pick.
More about: