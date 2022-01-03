Browns Eliminated From Playoffs
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
With a win yesterday by the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the AFC North title, as well as victories by wild-card candidates, Las Vegas, New England, Buffalo and the Chargers, the (7-8) Browns were officially eliminated from the post-season.
Even if Cleveland were to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh tonight, and win their season finale at home against the Bengals, the best they could finish is (9-8), but because of tiebreakers, they cannot make the NFL playoffs.
So a season that started with such high hopes and even Super Bowl aspirations, officially will be over next Sunday regardless of what happens in the final two weeks of the regular season.
If you are looking for the glass half full approach to this disappointing season, then the Browns do have two things to play for though.
A victory over the Steelers would eliminate Pittsburgh from playoff contention, and by winning their last two games, they would finish above .500 for the second year in a row, something the team has not done since returning to the NFL in 1999.
Kick off tonight here on 1480 WHBC from the “Steel City” is set for 8:15pm.