Browns Embarrassed In Season Opener
For the 19th time in the last 21 years the Cleveland Browns lost the season opener.
The Tennessee Titans destroyed the Browns 43-13.
It was a total team loss as everyone contributed to the debacle:
-1st year head coach Freddie Kitchens got out coached
-The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards
-Baker Mayfield threw 3 interceptions(1 of them a Pick 6)
-The Browns gave up a safety, missed an extra point and allowed Mayfield to be sacked 5 times
Dontrell Hilliard and David Njoku scored the Browns touchdowns.
Next up for the (0-1) Browns, the Jets in New York, on Monday Night Football!