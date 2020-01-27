      Weather Alert

Browns Find Their New General Manager

Brian Novak
Jan 27, 2020 @ 1:30pm
Jimmy Haslam, owner of the NFL Football Cleveland Browns answers a question during a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Andrew Berry has returned. The Cleveland Browns will announce today the hiring of Berry as the new General Manager of the team.

The 32-year-old Berry served as the Browns Vice President of Player Personnel from 2016-2018, before leaving for Philadelphia to be the VP for football operations for the Eagles.

It will be a 5-year deal, however monetary terms have not yet been released.

Berry will also have the title of Executive Vice President.

