Browns Find Their New General Manager
Jimmy Haslam, owner of the NFL Football Cleveland Browns answers a question during a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Andrew Berry has returned. The Cleveland Browns will announce today the hiring of Berry as the new General Manager of the team.
The 32-year-old Berry served as the Browns Vice President of Player Personnel from 2016-2018, before leaving for Philadelphia to be the VP for football operations for the Eagles.
It will be a 5-year deal, however monetary terms have not yet been released.
Berry will also have the title of Executive Vice President.