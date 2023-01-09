Browns Fire DC Joe Woods

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons.

Woods was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski to be his defensive guy before the 2019 season.

The Browns finished the 2022 season last in the AFC North at (7-10) and Woods defense contributed to many of those losses with communication break downs in the secondary, an inability to stop the run, they finished 28th out of 32 teams in total sacks with just 34 and gave up the 13th most points in the NFL this season with 381, but the most in the AFC North.