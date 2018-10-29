Browns Fire Hue Jackson

After two and half miserable years that included an NFL history making 0-16 season last year, and a combined record of 3 wins, 36 losses and 1 tie, owner Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns have finally fired head coach Hue Jackson.

The Browns have also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Early media reports had Al Saunders taking over as interim head coach, but those reports were inaccurate. The Browns have announced that Gregg Williams will be your interim head coach and he will continue as the defensive coordinator.

The Browns are at the halfway point in this 2018 season and are 2-5-1 and have lost 3 in a row.

Here is the official statement from Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam:

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on dismissal of Head Coach Hue Jackson

“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years. We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”

Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive coordinator.

