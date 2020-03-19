      Breaking News
Browns New Free Agent Total Now At 6

Kenny Roda
Mar 19, 2020 @ 2:20pm
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has been a busy man since legal free agent tampering began on Monday.

The youngest GM in the NFL has agreed to contract terms with 6 free agents and traded for a fullback so far this week.

Free Agent Deals:

Right Tackle – Jack Conklin  –  3 years – $42 million – $30 million guaranteed

Tight End – Austin Hooper  –  4 years  – $44 million  –  $23 million guaranteed  

Quarterback – Case Keenum  –  3 years  –  $18 million  –  $10 million guaranteed

Linebacker – B.J. Goodson  –  1 year deal

Safety – Karl Joseph  –  1 year deal

Defensive Tackle – Andrew Billings  –  1 year  –  $3.5 million

Trade:

Berry has also traded for a fullback, as the Browns are sending a 7th round draft pick in 2021 to the Broncos, for Andy Janovich.

