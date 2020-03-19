Browns New Free Agent Total Now At 6
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has been a busy man since legal free agent tampering began on Monday.
The youngest GM in the NFL has agreed to contract terms with 6 free agents and traded for a fullback so far this week.
Free Agent Deals:
Right Tackle – Jack Conklin – 3 years – $42 million – $30 million guaranteed
Tight End – Austin Hooper – 4 years – $44 million – $23 million guaranteed
Quarterback – Case Keenum – 3 years – $18 million – $10 million guaranteed
Linebacker – B.J. Goodson – 1 year deal
Safety – Karl Joseph – 1 year deal
Defensive Tackle – Andrew Billings – 1 year – $3.5 million
Trade:
Berry has also traded for a fullback, as the Browns are sending a 7th round draft pick in 2021 to the Broncos, for Andy Janovich.