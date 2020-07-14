Browns, Garrett Close to Deal to Make Him Highest-Paid Defensive Player in NFL
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts after a play during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Per multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are close to signing All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to a deal that will make him the highest paid player on the defensive side of the ball.
The former first overall pick is close to signing a five-year extension worth $125 million. The deal will keep Garrett in Northeast, Ohio through the 2026 season. The deal has yet to be finalized.
Reports indicate that Garrett will make $25 million a year once the deal becomes official. If accurate, the figure would lift Garrett over Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, who is currently making $23.5 million a season.
In his three seasons with the Browns, Garrett has become one of the most feared pass-rushers in the league. After a promising rookie season in 2017, Garrett was named to his first Pro Bowl and received second-team All-Pro status in 2018.
Garrett’s 2019 season came to a sudden end after he was suspended for the remainder of the year following an altercation with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on November 14. Garrett was reinstated from his suspension on February 12.