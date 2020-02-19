Browns: Greg Robinson Arrested, Facing Drug Charges
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
EL PASO, Texas (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A notable player for the Cleveland Browns last season is currently behind bars.
Former Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was arrested at the U.S., Mexico border after border patrol found a sizable amount of marijuana in his possession.
El Paso County jail records show Robinson was booked Tuesday. He faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell.
Robinson has played in Cleveland for the past two seasons, starting 14 games last year. The former second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, many viewed Robinson’s opportunity in Cleveland as his last chance.
Reports say the Browns informed Robinson’s agent that they did not intend to re-sign him this off season.