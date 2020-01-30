Browns Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Tuesday the Cleveland Browns found their General Manager. Late Wednesday night they found an offensive coordinator.
As first reported by the Athletic, the Browns plan to hire Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt as the team’s offensive coordinator. Van Pelt has served the role of quarterback coach in Cincinnati for the past two seasons.
Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. Prior to his coaching career, Van Pelt played 11 seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback, where he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Bills.
Van Pelt has served the role of offensive coordinator once before, in 2009 as the interim OC in Buffalo. It is unclear as of now if it will be him or head coach Keven Stefanski calling the plays next season.