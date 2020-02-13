Browns Hire Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another familiar face is returning to the Cleveland Browns front office. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns will be hiring former Indianapolis Colts GM Ryan Grigson.
Grigson will reportedly be serving in an advisory and consulting role in the Browns front office. After being terminated as the Colts GM, a job that he held from 2012-2016, he spent the 2017 season as a Senior Personnel Executive in Cleveland.
During that lone season with the Browns, Grigson met and made friends with current GM Andrew Berry. Rapaport says Berry values Grigson’s opinion.
After spending last season out of football, Grigson’s most recent job was with the Seattle Seahawks as a Senior football consultant in 2018.
To go along with his front office experience, Grigson has a long track record as a scout in both the CFL and NFL. Notably, Grigson was a scout for the Super Bowl XXXIV champion St. Louis Rams.