Browns’ Hooper Out For Bengals Game

Brian Novak
Oct 23, 2020 @ 1:53pm
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Austin Hooper #81 of the Cleveland Browns looks for yards after a catch against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 34-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals, after undergoing an appendectomy Friday morning.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he was unsure of how long Hooper would be out, but his condition was caught early and it was expected to be a routine procedure.

Stefanski has no plans to put him on Injured Reserve, adding, “We’ll miss him, but we’ll hold down the fort”

