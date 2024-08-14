Browns’ JOK Signs Contract Extension

Official Browns Release

By Kelsey Russo, ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer

BEREA, Ohio — As 49ers QB Brock Purdy dropped back in the pocket and looked for an open receiver, Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found a hole and ran towards Purdy.

Purdy scrambled to try and escape, but Owusu-Koramoah dove at Purdy and wrapped his arms around his waist, crediting Owusu-Koramoah with the sack.

It was one of Owusu-Koramoah’s 3.5 sacks during his breakout season in 2023, and just one of the numerous plays he made throughout the season as he took on a bigger role in the Browns’ attack-style defense. Owusu-Koramoah will also continue to play a significant role in the defense for the foreseeable future, as the Browns signed Owusu-Koramoah to a 3-year contract extension.

“When we drafted Jeremiah in 2021, we thought he was a unique player who embodied the skill sets needed to defend at LB in the modern-day NFL,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. “Three years later he has shown himself to be among the best at the position. He’s a player that lives behind the LOS because he’s a heat-seeking missile with rare, shape-shifting movement skills that would even make Neo, Trinity and Morpheus blush.

“Jeremiah has overcome personal tragedy and has served his communities—both domestically and abroad—while maintaining an infectious energy in everything he does,” Berry continued. “We are proud that he will represent our organization for years to come.”

Over his first three seasons with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah has totaled 247 tackles, including 30 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, five sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. He set career highs during the 2023 season, finishing with 101 total tackles and 20 tackles for loss, as well as 3.5 sacks.

Owusu-Koramoah also earned his first career Pro Bowl after his successful 2023 campaign. He finished fourth in the NFL with 20 tackles-for-a-loss during the regular season and added four more during the club’s postseason game at Houston.

As the 2023 season went on, Owusu-Koramoah continued to earn opportunities in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s attack-style defense. In Schwartz’s system, Owusu-Koramoah consistently displayed his speed, awareness and tackling ability. He helped the Browns defense lead the NFL in several categories including total defense (270.2 yards per game) and passing defense (164.7 yards per game).

Schwartz rotated through his linebackers last season as they worked through injuries and provided Owusu-Koramoah with more opportunities on the field. But at the end of the 2023 season, Schwartz believed that it was time for Owusu-Koramoah to be on the field all the time and play every down as a linebacker.

“He’s taking strides that way,” Schwartz said. “He got a little taste of it last year, being on the field for dime and for some of the packages we’ve extended. He’s at a completely different spot now compared to 2023. His knowledge of the scheme, he’s put a really good year under his belt, and I think he’s primed for a really good season.”

Over the last three seasons, head coach Kevin Stefanski has seen Owusu-Koramoah mature and grow into both his football role, but also a leadership role.

“I think Jeremiah now, as he gets older, becomes a veteran, has a better understanding what we do and is more comfortable out there,” Stefanski said. “Calling the defense if we need him to, we can signal the defense from the sideline as well. So certainly, you want to keep your best players on the field as much as possible, and that’s up to Jeremiah in a lot of ways to be comfortable in those roles.”

When Owusu-Koramoah entered the league in 2021, he made a decision to overhaul his diet to change how he was living. He wanted to find a way to positively impact multiple areas of his life.

“I don’t even call it a diet; I call it a ‘live-it,’ because it’s truly a way of life that goes beyond the physical,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “The inspiration to go 100% plant-based and embrace naturopathy came from a desire to optimize my body, mind and spirit. I wanted to be in the best shape possible, not just physically but also mentally and spiritually.”

The transition wasn’t easy, as Owusu-Koramoah said he didn’t have all the necessary resources or knowledge he needed to keep a balanced lifestyle. He worked through the challenges, found the resources and established a new way of life.

“Over time, I noticed that this ‘live-it’ was helping me recover faster and sustain more energy throughout the day and during games,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “It’s not just about the food; it’s about the holistic impact it has on my entire being. This change has been one of the most significant factors in my career—it helps me stay disciplined, energized, and in tune with my body and spirit, allowing me to perform at my best on and off the field.”

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver has witnessed that growth firsthand. Since Tarver joined the Browns coaching staff in 2020, and the Browns drafted Owusu-Koramoah in 2021, he’s built a relationship with Owusu-Koramoah and helped him develop. He also watched Owusu-Koramoah change his diet and saw the positive effects it had on his life and his game on the field.

One of their first areas of focus was to hone in on one play at a time and anticipating the ball. They started that process during the 2023 offseason, when Tarver said Owusu-Koramoah focused on preparing his body for the full season. He also tweaked his mindset to focus on the next play being his best play.

Those areas paid off for Owusu-Koramoah in 2023. Now, as they prepare for the 2024 season, Tarver has new goals in mind for Owusu-Koramoah.

“It is first, keeping his body in tip top shape,” Tarver said. “He came back in great shape, so great. Now we want to keep that through the year. And then second, it’s to be able to, no matter what happens on the next play, focus on when the ball is down going for the next play. And his reps in camp so far, he’s been really good at that. His (recent) practices that he’s had were really good of just making a play, celebrating, right back in and you can see him get focused and go. Because when he locks in, he’s so special. He can really feel football and just let himself go play.”

With the extension in place, Owusu-Koramoah is poised to be a vital part of the Browns’ front seven for the foreseeable future.

“To me, this extension is about more than just time added—it’s about purpose, and mission,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “I believe that true value is not measured by contracts, numbers, or accolades, but by the impact we make and the legacy we leave behind. Being in Cleveland for three more years with the team that drafted me is a blessing and a profound responsibility. It’s a chance to continue growing, not just as an athlete but as a man of vision, committed to my craft and my community.

“Cleveland has become a place where I’ve felt truly connected, where I’ve been able to align my values with my work on and off the field,” Owusu-Koramoah continued. “I’m deeply grateful to the Browns organization for believing in me and for this opportunity to continue this journey together. I’m excited to keep pushing forward, to build on the foundation we’ve set and to work tirelessly alongside my teammates to achieve greatness for this city and its incredible fans.”