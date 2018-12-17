Browns Just Won Christmas With This Video

Bob Wylie, the Browns offensive line coach who gained fame after he appeared on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is back in the spotlight. In a video released on the Browns’ Twitter account, Wylie is dressed up as Santa Claus as he stands on a blocking sled pushed by Browns offensive linemen.

Santa is the perfect character for Wylie to portray based on body type. He is most remembered from “Hard Knocks” for his belly moving up and down as he yelled “set, hut!”