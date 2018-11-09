Browns Kicker Stars in Ridiculous Commercial
By Ariel Stahler
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 4:46 PM

Browns kicker Britton Colquitt stars in an absurd commercial for Power Home Solar.  This commercial has everything: FirstEnergy Stadium, flossing and a talking dog.  You have to see this to believe it!  Video courtesy of ForTheWin.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cavs-Charge Sign Guard Cavs Hill Out With Shoulder Injury Two Indians Win Silver Slugger Cavs 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniforms Are Here Browns Kirksey And Gaines Out For The Year Look Who is Feeling Patriotic Today!