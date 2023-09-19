Browns Lose Chubb And The Game In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after hurting his knee during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

It didn’t matter that for the second straight week the Steelers offense couldn’t run the ball and could barely throw it effectively because Pittsburgh’s defense sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 6 times, forced 4 turnovers, 2 of which were returned for touchdowns in leading the Steelers to a 26-22 win on Monday Night Football in the “Steel City”.

T.J. Watt’s scoop and score fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the game.

Not only did the Browns lose the game to see their record fall to (1-1), they also lost 4-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb for the season to a serious knee injury. Chubb was on his way to having a huge game with 64 yards rushing when he took a low hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to his knee in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled for the second straight contest, this time in perfect weather, completing just 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards with 1 td and 1 costly interception that was returned for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Watson also lost 2 fumbles.

The Browns 2 touchdowns were scored by Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

Next up for the Browns, a home game Sunday, September 24th at 1pm.

Pittsburgh, who evened their record at (1-1), plays on the road this Sunday at Las Vegas.