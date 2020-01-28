Browns Make Berry Official GM

(official Browns release) 1-28-20
Andrew Berry named Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager
Berry returns to Cleveland after serving as Vice President of Football Operations in Philadelphia
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
The Browns on Tuesday named Andrew Berry, a former Browns Vice President of Player Personnel who spent the past season in a similar role with the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager.
Berry, 32, returns to Cleveland after serving as a Vice President of Football Operations with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past year. He becomes the youngest known general manager in NFL history.
“We are thrilled Andrew will lead our football operations,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “We have always been profoundly impressed with him as a consummate professional who has meticulously studied his craft every place he has worked and is extremely dedicated to utilizing every resource to improve an organization and to enhance his own knowledge. He will be a tremendous partner with Kevin as he embraces the critical nature of his relationship with the head coach. We know he can’t wait to get to work.”
Berry will be introduced at a press conference Feb. 5 at the team’s facility in Berea.
Berry first joined the Browns in 2016 as a Vice President of Player Personnel, working first under Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown and then General Manager John Dorsey. He helped lead all talent evaluation efforts for the club, including college prospects and NFL free agents. He also helped in overseeing the club’s scouting department and worked closely with other high-ranking members of the front office.
During Berry’s three seasons with the Browns, the team selected at least one Pro Bowler every year: LB Joe Schobert (fourth round, 2016), DE Myles Garrett (first round, 2017), CB Denzel Ward (first round, 2018) and RB Nick Chubb (second round, 2018).
In his one draft with the Eagles, Philadelphia used a second-round pick on RB Miles Sanders, who went on to lead all NFL rookies in scrimmage yards with 1,327 and set an Eagles rookie rushing record with 818 yards.
“I’m honored and blessed to lead the Football Operations of the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said. “I’m appreciative of the Haslam family for entrusting me to be a steward of a franchise that is so rich in tradition and history. The passion for football courses through the veins of Northeast Ohio in a manner that is unique to that of any other region. Our fan base’s devotion to the Browns is the catalyst for such affection for the sport. Rewarding YOU all—our loyal and faithful Dawg Pound—will energize and motivate me daily to attack the challenge ahead of us. It is for that reason that I am excited to partner with Kevin Stefanski—a coach I know our city will embrace because of his leadership skills, work ethic, humility and character—to work tirelessly and with immediate urgency toward building a winning organization that will make the people of Cleveland proud.”
Berry started with the Colts in 2009 as a scouting assistant and was promoted to pro scout in 2011 before being elevated to pro scouting coordinator in 2012. During his time in Indianapolis, the Colts won four AFC South titles, made five postseason appearances and advanced to Super Bowl XLIV. From 2009-15, Indianapolis won 67 games, the sixth-most in the NFL during that span.
In the Colts’ front office, Berry managed the free agency process, scouted upcoming opponents and evaluated NFL players and players from other professional leagues. He also assisted with college scouting, preparation for the NFL draft and participated in contract negotiations during free agency.
“I was introduced to Andrew about 10 years ago at the Senior Bowl by Leslie Frazier so I’ve known him for quite some time,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I’ve always respected him for the way he’s carried himself in this profession. Andrew is extremely knowledgeable and is always looking to improve himself. We share a vision on the type of team we need to build to have the success our fans deserve. I’m excited and very much looking forward to getting to work with Andrew and developing the type of partnership needed for sustained success.”
Berry graduated from Harvard University cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science in four years. While at Harvard, he was a four-year starter as a cornerback and was a three-time All-Ivy League team selection and an All-America honoree. He totaled 125 career tackles and five interceptions playing for the Crimson.
Berry and his wife Brittan have two boys, Zion and Kairo.