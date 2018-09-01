Browns Make Cuts and Trade, Roster at 53

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is seen during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(official Browns press release)

Browns reduce roster to 53

 BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have made the following 20 transactions, including a trade with New Orleans.

Trade:

Browns receive:

DL Devaroe Lawrence

Saints receive:

2019 seventh-round pick

Lawrence is 6-2, 295-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Auburn.

*Pending a physical

Waived:

LB B.J. Bello
DL Caleb Brantley
TE Devon Cajuste
RB Matthew Dayes
OL Christian DiLauro
OL Spencer Drango
DL Daniel Ekuale
DL Zaycoven Henderson
RB Dontrell Hilliard
WR Blake Jackson
DB Mike Jordan
DB Montrell Meander
DL Nate Orchard
DB Tigie Sankoh
WR Da’Mari Scott
LB Brady Sheldon
DB Simeon Thomas
P Justin Vogel

Waived/Injured:

FB Danny Vitale

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings Tribe Trades For Donaldson 4 Reasons Why OSU Will And Won’t Be A Playoff Team In 2018 The Roadman’s Projected 53 Man Browns Roster Another Battle Set To Take Place On 13th Street Browns Release LB Mychal Kendricks