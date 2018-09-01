Browns Make Cuts and Trade, Roster at 53

(official Browns press release)
Browns reduce roster to 53
BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have made the following 20 transactions, including a trade with New Orleans.
Trade:
Browns receive:
DL Devaroe Lawrence
Saints receive:
2019 seventh-round pick
Lawrence is 6-2, 295-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Auburn.
*Pending a physical
Waived:
LB B.J. Bello
DL Caleb Brantley
TE Devon Cajuste
RB Matthew Dayes
OL Christian DiLauro
OL Spencer Drango
DL Daniel Ekuale
DL Zaycoven Henderson
RB Dontrell Hilliard
WR Blake Jackson
DB Mike Jordan
DB Montrell Meander
DL Nate Orchard
DB Tigie Sankoh
WR Da’Mari Scott
LB Brady Sheldon
DB Simeon Thomas
P Justin Vogel
Waived/Injured:
FB Danny Vitale