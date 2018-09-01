Browns Make Cuts and Trade, Roster at 53

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is seen during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(official Browns press release)

Browns reduce roster to 53

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have made the following 20 transactions, including a trade with New Orleans.

Trade:

Browns receive:

DL Devaroe Lawrence

Saints receive:

2019 seventh-round pick

Lawrence is 6-2, 295-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Auburn.

*Pending a physical

Waived:

LB B.J. Bello

DL Caleb Brantley

TE Devon Cajuste

RB Matthew Dayes

OL Christian DiLauro

OL Spencer Drango

DL Daniel Ekuale

DL Zaycoven Henderson

RB Dontrell Hilliard

WR Blake Jackson

DB Mike Jordan

DB Montrell Meander

DL Nate Orchard

DB Tigie Sankoh

WR Da’Mari Scott

LB Brady Sheldon

DB Simeon Thomas

P Justin Vogel

Waived/Injured:

FB Danny Vitale