Browns make moves before final roster cuts
August 29, 2022 2:22PM EDT
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The Browns final pre season game was Ho-Hum losing to the Bears Saturday 21-20.
The Browns have announced that they have cut the roster to 73 players this afternoon
Waiving
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Glen Logan
S Jovante Mopffatt
T Ben Petrula
DE Curtis Weaver
WR Javon Wims contract was terminated and DE Chris Odom was place on injured reserve.
All NFL teams must reduce their active roster to a max of 53 players prior to 4pm tomorrow