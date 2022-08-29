Browns make moves before final roster cuts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Browns final pre season game was Ho-Hum losing to the Bears Saturday 21-20.

The Browns have announced that they have cut the roster to 73 players this afternoon

Waiving

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DT Glen Logan

S Jovante Mopffatt

T Ben Petrula

DE Curtis Weaver

WR Javon Wims contract was terminated and DE Chris Odom was place on injured reserve.

All NFL teams must reduce their active roster to a max of 53 players prior to 4pm tomorrow