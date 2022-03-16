Browns Makes Trades And Sign Free Agents

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Browns trade for WR Amari Cooper, DE Chase Winovich, agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard, LB Anthony Walker
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:
Trade 1:
Browns receive: WR Amari Cooper, 2022 6th round pick (202 overall)
Cowboys receive: 2022 5th round pick (155 overall), 2022 6th round pick (193 overall)
Trade 2:
Browns receive: DE Chase Winovich
Patriots receive: LB Mack Wilson
Agreed to terms (4):
DT Taven Bryan
WR Jakeem Grant
T Chris Hubbard
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Cooper has been selected to four Pro Bowls and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times in his career. Originally a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2015, Cooper was traded to the Cowboys for a first-round pick during the 2018 season. He is one of five NFL receivers (Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins) to record at least 7,000 receiving yards and 45 receiving touchdowns since 2015. Cooper won the 2014 Biletnikoff Award for the most outstanding receiver in college football and helped Alabama capture the 2012 BCS Championship.
Winovich is entering his fourth NFL season out of Michigan. A third-round pick by New England, Winovich has appeared in 45 career games and registered 69 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.
Bryan was originally a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2018 and has appeared in 63 games with 17 starts. Over his four-year career, the Florida product has amassed 86 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
Grant is a two time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21) and was named to the Pro Bowl this past season. Originally a sixth-round pick by Miami in 2016, he was traded to Chicago prior to Week 5 last season. He was one of two NFL players (Brandon Powell) to return a punt for a touchdown in 2021. The Texas Tech product set Dolphins franchise records for total return touchdowns (five) and punt return touchdowns (three). On offense, he has added 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hubbard joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. He suffered a triceps injury during the season opener in 2021 and missed the remainder of the season. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh in 2013, Hubbard has appeared in 61 games with 46 starts, including 34 starts with the Browns.
Walker first joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent last year and led the team with 113 tackles. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2017, Walker has appeared in 70 career games and logged 450 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
WR Amari Cooper:
“I am really excited about joining the Cleveland Browns. They have a passionate fan base that I can’t wait to play in front of. Winning is the goal, that is what it is all about. That’s why we play the game. I’m excited to come in, get to work and contribute to winning.”
Head coach Kevin Stefanski:
“Amari Cooper has been a consistent playmaker in this league. He is a great route runner. His skillset fits perfectly with what we want to do on offense. On top of that, he is all about that work. He’s a team player to his core. We are excited that Amari is a Cleveland Brown.
“We’re excited about adding Chase Winovich to our defense. He’s a high-energy football player with relentless pass-rush ability and we think he will fit in well with our defensive scheme.
“Taven Bryan is a young player with a lot of upside. He is a big, physical player in the middle of the defense. He is going to fit in well with our group on the defensive line.
“We are excited about what Jakeem Grant brings on both offense and special teams. He’s a versatile, dynamic player that has great speed. He’s been one of the top returners in the NFL and we are excited to utilize his skillset.
“Versatility is something we value and Hub has proven that he can play at a consistent level at just about every spot on the offensive line. He is working really hard to make a full recovery from is injury and his veteran presence brings so much to our o-line room. I’m glad he will be back.
“Last year when we brought in A-Walk, we knew we were getting a smart and productive linebacker. He proved us right in those areas. He also possesses those leadership qualities that you can’t have enough of on your team, and we are thrilled to have him back.”