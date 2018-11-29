Browns Mayfield Wins NFL Honor

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(official Browns release)

Baker Mayfield named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, the National Football League announced Thursday.

Mayfield led the Browns to a 2-1 record (.666), the club’s highest winning percentage in a month since October 2014. He completed 65 of 88 passes (.739) for 771 yards with nine touchdowns, one interception and a 129.5 rating. He was also sacked just twice in the month.

He became the first rookie in NFL history to record a 140+ passer rating in consecutive games (minimum 20 attempts). He also became the only rookie in NFL history with a 150+ passer rating (minimum 20 attempts) following a 151.2 rating during the Browns, 28-16, win against Atlanta on Nov. 11. While setting a Browns rookie record with four passing touchdowns during a 35-20 victory at Cincinnati on Nov. 25, Mayfield led the Browns to their first road win since Oct. 11, 2015, snapping a streak of 25 consecutive road losses and helped the Browns win consecutive games for the first time since 2014.

Mayfield was previously named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Weeks 3, 7, 9 and is a finalist for the award again this week. DB Denzel Ward (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Weeks 1 and 5) and RB Nick Chubb (FexEx Ground NFL Player of the Week in Week 10 and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Weeks 4 and 10 and is also a finalist for the award again this week) have also earned league awards this season.

Mayfield joins OL Joe Thomas (November 2007) and QB Tim Couch (October 1999) as the only Browns to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month award.