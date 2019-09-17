Browns, OBJ Fly Past Jets
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 23-3. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
OBJ’s return to New York in “Prime Time” deserved a standing ovation after the Browns receiver made two spectacular plays in Cleveland 23-3 win over the Jets.
In the first quarter Odell Beckham Junior made one of his signature one handed catches, a 33 yard grab down the sideline to set up the first of three Austin Seibert field goals.
But his biggest catch on Monday Night Football in a Browns uniform came late in the 3rd quarter when he took a quick slant pass from Baker Mayfield and outraced the Jets secondary for a career long 89 yard touchdown to seal Cleveland’s first win of the season.
Beckham Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 161 yards and the 1 touchdown.
Myles Garrett also had a big game for the Browns as he recorded 3 sacks in the contest to raise his season total to 5 in the first two games.
Mayfield was inconsistent for the second straight game(19 for 35) but still managed to throw for 325 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
The 20 point margin of victory gave first year head coach Freddie Kitchens his first NFL win.
The Browns improved to (1-1) with the win and will host the L.A. Rams in “Prime Time” again, this time on Sunday Night Football.
The Jets, who were starting QB Trevor Siemian in place of Sam Darnold who is out with mononucleosis, lost Siemian to an ankle injury in the first half of the game forcing third stringer Luke Falk to finish the game at quarterback.
New York is now (0-2) on the year.