Browns OBJ Undergoes Successful Surgery

Noah Hiles
Jan 21, 2020 @ 11:29am
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Finally some good news about Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Pro Bowl pass catcher underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a core muscle injury.

The surgery was performed in Philadelphia. Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery by the time team activities start up.

Despite dealing with the pain of a sports hernia injury all season long, Beckham Jr. did not miss a single game in 2019. He finished the year with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

