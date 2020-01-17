Browns OC Todd Monken Accepts Job at Georgia
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks like “offensive coordinator” will be added to the Cleveland Browns off-season shopping list. Per multiple reports, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken has accepted the same position at the University of Georgia.
Monken spent just one year in Cleveland where he worked for Freddie Kitchens, who called the plays. It was reported that Monken and Kitchens often did not see eye to eye on many aspects of the offensive game plan, which played a role in some of the Browns 2019 struggles.
Prior to last season, Monken served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he achieved notable success. His last college coaching job was with Southern Mississippi.
The move is a shock to few, considering that it was expected for new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to bring in his own staff.