Browns Offense Awful In Ravens Loss

Kenny Roda
Nov 29, 2021 @ 1:15am
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson tried to give the Browns the game on Sunday Night Football, throwing 4 interceptions, but all Kevin Stefanski’s offense could muster was 10 points and 262 yards of total offense off the 4 turnovers in the 16-10 loss at Baltimore.

Thanks to 3 Justin Tucker field goals and 1 Jackson td pass to Mark Andrews, the Ravens were able to overcome the former league MVP’s mistakes and improve to an AFC best (8-3) record.

With the loss, Cleveland falls to (6-6) on the year with 5 games left.

Baker Mayfield’s struggles continued at quarterback, as he completed just 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and 1 score to tight end David Njoku, but turned the ball over on a fumble.

Jarvis Landry also coughed up a fumble on a first half pass attempt.

The Browns running game was even worse, running for just 40 yards as a team, while Nick Chubb was held to just 16 yards on 8 carries.

The Browns will be on their bye week next Sunday before they host the Ravens on Sunday, December 12th.

Currently the Browns are in last place in the AFC North, 2 1/2 games behind first place Baltimore and are ranked 12th in the AFC playoff rankings, as the top 7 teams qualify for the postseason.

