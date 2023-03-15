Browns Officially Sign Free Agents

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 24: Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Browns agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Agreed to terms:

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Tomlinson is entering his seventh NFL season as an unrestricted free agent from Minnesota. Originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Tomlinson has appeared in 93 career games, all starts, with New York (2017-20) and Minnesota (2021-22). He has recorded 288 career tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Alabama product started 13 games with the Vikings last season and recorded 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Tomlinson was the Giants 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Okoronkwo (name pronounced o-BO-ny-uh o-kor-RON-kwo) is entering his sixth NFL season as an unrestricted free agent from Houston. Originally selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo has appeared in 50 career games with eight starts with Los Angeles (2018-21) and Houston (2022). He has recorded 75 career tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games with the Texans and recorded five sacks, all of which came in the final six games of the season when he became a starter. Okoronkwo attended Oklahoma, where he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski:

“I’m excited about Dalvin being a Cleveland Brown. He’s a smart, tough football player. In addition to be a productive force in the middle of the defense, he’s a high character person. He’s a great teammate and leader in the locker room.”

“Ogbo will fit in well with our defensive scheme. He’s a disruptive force and has capitalized when given opportunities. He has a lot of upside and we are happy that we are able to add him to our defense.”

DT Dalvin Tomlinson:

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound. I can’t wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You’re going to get everything I have Cleveland. Let’s go be great.”

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

“Really excited to join the Cleveland Browns. I am looking forward to adding to an already talented roster, while playing opposite of Myles Garrett, and to be coached by coach Schwartz in his system, where I’ve seen multiple players traditionally find success in it. I can’t wait to get it going and the goal is to bring a Super Bowl to the city of Cleveland.”

Browns re-sign C Ethan Pocic and CB A.J. Green

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Re-signed (2):

C Ethan Pocic

CB A.J. Green

Pocic initially signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Louisiana State product started 13 games at center last season and helped the Browns compile 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history. He helped open holes for RB Nick Chubb who finished third in the NFL with a career-high 1,525 rushing yards in 2022. Originally a second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017, Pocic has appeared in 70 career games with 59 starts.

Green originally joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has appeared in 31 games with two starts for the Browns. He has totaled 26 career tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions on defense, while adding 11 special teams tackles. Last season, the Oklahoma State product appeared in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles and one interception.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski:

“I am really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season. He’s a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He’s a big, physical presence up front and we are happy to have him back.”

“A.J. has grown up in our system and has gotten better every year since he first joined the team as an undrafted free agent. He’s been ready every time he has been called upon and his versatility is something that we value.”

C Ethan Pocic:

“I’m excited to get to work and just continue to try to grow as a player. It’s fun to play in that room and be coached by great coaches and play with great players around you. It’s just fun to go to work with them.”