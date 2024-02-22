Browns PFHOF History Exhibit Opens Next Month

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is busy putting together a special exhibit honoring the history of the Cleveland Browns.

It comes on the anniversaries of the Browns’ 1954 and 1964 NFL championships.

Dawg Pound fans have to love the exhibit’s name: “A Legacy Unleashed”.

The exhibit will take fans from 1946 through the Kardiac Kids years to the 1999 rebirth of the franchise to the present.

It opens March 15, daily through April 21.