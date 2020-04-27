      Breaking News
Browns Pick Up Contract Options For Garrett And Njoku

Kenny Roda
Apr 27, 2020 @ 2:43pm
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts after a play during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(official Browns release)

Browns exercise 5th-year contract options for Myles Garrett, David Njoku

Cleveland’s 1st-round selections from 2017 will be under contract through 2021

By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Monday exercised the fifth-year options on the contracts of Myles Garrett and David Njoku.

The 2017 first-round picks will now be under contract through the 2021 season.

Garrett, the former No. 1 pick, has accumulated 30.5 sacks over the past three years, including 10 in 10 games last season. The 2018 Pro Bowler has started 35 games while accumulating 104 tackles and forcing six fumbles.

Njoku, whom the Browns selected 29th overall in 2017, has appeared in 36 games with 20 starts over three seasons. His 2018 campaign was his best, as he caught 56 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns. Njoku spent the majority of the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury in the team’s Week 2 win over the Jets.

TAGS
Cleveland Browns David Njoku Myles Garrett
